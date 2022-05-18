Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF) Price Target Cut to C$66.00

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at Raymond James to C$66.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank raised shares of Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$70.50 to C$62.25 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$63.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust to C$66.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust to C$66.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.58.

Shares of OTCMKTS CDPYF traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.19. The company had a trading volume of 2,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,779. Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $35.46 and a twelve month high of $50.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.73 and its 200-day moving average is $43.46.

CAPREIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts. CAPREIT owns approximately 57,000 suites, including townhomes and manufactured housing sites, in Canada and, indirectly through its investment in ERES, approximately 5,800 suites in the Netherlands. CAPREIT manages approximately 61,200 of its owned suites in Canada and Netherlands, and additionally approximately 3,800 suites in Ireland as at September 30, 2020.

