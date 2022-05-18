Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Insider Iii Gates William Henry Sells 180,492 Shares

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Rating) (NYSE:CNI) insider Iii Gates William Henry sold 180,492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$144.58, for a total transaction of C$26,096,128.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,183,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,616,983,915.12.

Iii Gates William Henry also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

On Friday, May 13th, Iii Gates William Henry sold 169,430 shares of Canadian National Railway stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$143.88, for a total transaction of C$24,377,029.28.

On Wednesday, May 11th, Iii Gates William Henry sold 33,785 shares of Canadian National Railway stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$144.40, for a total transaction of C$4,878,489.81.

On Monday, May 9th, Iii Gates William Henry sold 98,494 shares of Canadian National Railway stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$146.29, for a total transaction of C$14,409,051.69.

On Friday, May 6th, Iii Gates William Henry sold 221,529 shares of Canadian National Railway stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$150.34, for a total transaction of C$33,303,562.22.

On Wednesday, May 4th, Iii Gates William Henry sold 191,122 shares of Canadian National Railway stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$155.15, for a total transaction of C$29,652,215.17.

On Monday, May 2nd, Iii Gates William Henry sold 95,470 shares of Canadian National Railway stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$151.32, for a total transaction of C$14,446,052.60.

On Friday, April 29th, Iii Gates William Henry sold 12,241 shares of Canadian National Railway stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$155.58, for a total transaction of C$1,904,487.13.

On Wednesday, April 27th, Iii Gates William Henry sold 15,715 shares of Canadian National Railway stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$154.26, for a total transaction of C$2,424,256.43.

TSE CNR traded up C$2.87 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$147.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,336,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,292,512. Canadian National Railway has a 12 month low of C$125.00 and a 12 month high of C$171.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$158.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$158.64. The company has a market cap of C$102.00 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.72, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th will be issued a $0.7325 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $2.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is 37.70%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CNR shares. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$174.00 to C$172.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Raymond James set a C$175.00 price objective on Canadian National Railway and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. CIBC lowered their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$169.00 to C$167.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$159.00 to C$162.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “hold” rating and set a C$130.00 price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$154.74.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile (Get Rating)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.