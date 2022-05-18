Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB.PD) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB.PD – Get Rating)’s share price fell 0.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$25.60 and last traded at C$25.60. 1,300 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at C$25.62.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$26.00 and a 200 day moving average of C$26.39.

Canadian Western Bank Company Profile (TSE:CWB.PD)

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, senior, chequing, youth, and student accounts, as well as specialized accounts, including corporate and commercial, organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts.

