Cancom (ETR:COK) Given a €52.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Rese…

Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €52.00 ($54.17) price target on Cancom (ETR:COK – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on COK. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €65.00 ($67.71) price objective on Cancom in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €73.00 ($76.04) target price on Cancom in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €81.00 ($84.38) target price on Cancom in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Berenberg Bank set a €72.00 ($75.00) price target on Cancom in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Warburg Research set a €62.00 ($64.58) target price on shares of Cancom in a report on Wednesday, May 4th.

Get Cancom alerts:

Shares of ETR:COK opened at €36.76 ($38.29) on Tuesday. Cancom has a 1 year low of €34.96 ($36.42) and a 1 year high of €64.82 ($67.52). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.94, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The business’s 50-day moving average is €49.12 and its 200-day moving average is €54.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.01.

CANCOM SE, together with its subsidiaries, offers information technology (IT) infrastructure and services in Germany and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Cloud Solutions and IT Solutions. The Cloud Solutions segment provides cloud and shared managed services, including project-related cloud hardware, software, and services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cancom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cancom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.