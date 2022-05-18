Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Acquires 25,121 Shares of Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 230,081 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,121 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. owned approximately 0.52% of Pacira BioSciences worth $13,844,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 284.4% in the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 26,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 19,918 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 929,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,950,000 after purchasing an additional 135,927 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 68.0% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 140,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,434,000 after purchasing an additional 56,725 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 97,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,885,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 17.6% in the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 200,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,202,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, Director Mark Froimson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.37, for a total value of $59,370.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,387.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary W. Pace sold 1,359 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.75, for a total value of $92,072.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,607 shares of company stock worth $5,092,865 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

PCRX stock opened at $63.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 75.69 and a beta of 0.88. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.05 and a 12-month high of $82.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.73.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $157.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.08 million. Pacira BioSciences had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 15.17%. The business’s revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on PCRX. Northland Securities boosted their target price on Pacira BioSciences from $61.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Barclays boosted their target price on Pacira BioSciences from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on Pacira BioSciences in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered Pacira BioSciences from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Pacira BioSciences from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pacira BioSciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.63.

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for healthcare practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company offers EXPAREL, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension; ZILRETTA, a triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension; and iovera system, a non-opioid handheld cryoanalgesia device used to produce controlled doses of cold temperature only to targeted nerves.

