Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Acquires 47,301 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) by 139.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 81,280 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,301 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $22,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MSI. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 10.0% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 916,409 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $212,900,000 after buying an additional 83,513 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 294.8% during the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,323,000 after acquiring an additional 7,467 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the third quarter worth $102,748,000. Finally, Allen Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $1,016,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.02, for a total transaction of $21,802,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 81,731 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.92, for a total value of $18,137,743.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MSI opened at $213.39 on Wednesday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $196.09 and a 12-month high of $273.65. The stock has a market cap of $35.73 billion, a PE ratio of 29.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day moving average of $225.90 and a 200-day moving average of $238.07.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.12. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 633.02% and a net margin of 15.30%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.35%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MSI. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Barclays raised their price target on Motorola Solutions from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Loop Capital started coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $295.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Motorola Solutions from $306.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $260.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.55.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

