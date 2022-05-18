Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Boosts Stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 896,364 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,712 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. owned approximately 0.57% of Iovance Biotherapeutics worth $17,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 213.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 196,284 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,840,000 after buying an additional 133,742 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 4.1% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 546,867 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,486,000 after buying an additional 21,784 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 701.0% in the fourth quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 534,036 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,195,000 after buying an additional 467,364 shares during the period. Senator Investment Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in the third quarter worth about $12,330,000. Finally, Boxer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in the third quarter worth about $27,126,000. 99.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Chardan Capital reduced their price target on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.83.

Shares of NASDAQ IOVA opened at $14.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.00. Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.91 and a 1 year high of $28.00.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $12.00 million for the quarter. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.51) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. It has six ongoing phase 2 clinical studies, including C-144-01, of its lead product candidate, lifileucel, for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; C-145-04, of its product candidate lifileucel for recurrent, metastatic, or persistent cervical cancer; and C-145-03, of its product candidate LN-145, for recurrent and/or metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.

