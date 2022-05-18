Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Grows Position in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating) by 108.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 115,369 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 59,951 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Cerner were worth $10,714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CERN. Alpine Associates Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cerner in the fourth quarter worth $185,871,000. Versor Investments LP raised its stake in Cerner by 6,666.6% during the fourth quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 1,145,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128,661 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Cerner during the fourth quarter valued at $89,543,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Cerner by 8.3% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,522,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,986,000 after purchasing an additional 651,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Cerner by 10.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,662,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000,000 after purchasing an additional 623,012 shares in the last quarter. 82.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CERN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cerner in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Argus downgraded shares of Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.38.

In other Cerner news, insider Tracy L. Platt sold 7,769 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.40, for a total transaction of $725,624.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 5,288 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.09, for a total transaction of $497,547.92. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,412 shares in the company, valued at $321,035.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CERN opened at $94.24 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $93.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $27.72 billion, a PE ratio of 47.36, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.77. Cerner Co. has a 12 month low of $69.08 and a 12 month high of $94.46.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Cerner had a net margin of 10.15% and a return on equity of 22.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cerner Co. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th. Cerner’s payout ratio is presently 54.27%.

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. It offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

