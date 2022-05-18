Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Has $14.68 Million Stock Position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 293.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 93,853 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 69,997 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $14,682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Bailard Inc. increased its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 7,338 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter worth $146,000. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter worth $213,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. 83.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE TRV opened at $177.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $42.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.70. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $144.44 and a 12 month high of $187.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $178.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $167.87.

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $4.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.61. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 13.78%. The business had revenue of $8.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a $0.93 dividend. This is an increase from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.28%.

In other news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.78, for a total value of $1,727,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,573,507.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Douglas K. Russell sold 1,161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $199,692.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 43,555 shares of company stock valued at $7,679,185. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TRV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Travelers Companies from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com raised Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Barclays boosted their price target on Travelers Companies from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $199.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Travelers Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $178.64.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

