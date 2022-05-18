Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Has $18.98 Million Holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT – Get Rating) by 94.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 648,339 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 314,298 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics were worth $18,977,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 213.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 549,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,260,000 after acquiring an additional 374,402 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 76.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 6,150 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 79.1% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 54,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after acquiring an additional 24,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 983 shares during the last quarter.

Get Global Blood Therapeutics alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Cowen lowered their target price on Global Blood Therapeutics from $72.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Global Blood Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Global Blood Therapeutics from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Global Blood Therapeutics from $86.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.42.

NASDAQ:GBT opened at $28.62 on Wednesday. Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.67 and a twelve month high of $41.73. The company has a quick ratio of 7.74, a current ratio of 8.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.87. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.88 and a beta of 1.09.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.29) by $0.03. Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 129.74% and a negative net margin of 146.82%. The firm had revenue of $55.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.21) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 41.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Global Blood Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities with sickle cell disease (SCD). The company offers Oxbryta tablets, an oral, once-daily therapy for SCD. It also evaluates the safety and pharmacokinetics of single and multiple doses of Oxbryta in a Phase II a clinical trial of adolescent and pediatric patients with SCD.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Blood Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Blood Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.