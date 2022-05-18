Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Purchases 38,591 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 33.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 153,540 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,591 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $19,891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EW. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 44.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 19,874 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,250,000 after buying an additional 6,076 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,374,390 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $155,595,000 after buying an additional 114,404 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,243 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,643,000. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 70,367 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,966,000 after buying an additional 2,032 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.36, for a total value of $3,657,318.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 11,050 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.34, for a total value of $1,362,907.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 152,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,787,888.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 250,031 shares of company stock worth $26,973,194. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $135.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $134.00 price target for the company. UBS Group raised Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $121.00 to $126.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Bank of America assumed coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.50.

NYSE:EW opened at $97.39 on Wednesday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12-month low of $88.96 and a 12-month high of $131.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.24.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 25.80% and a net margin of 28.72%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

