Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Sells 47,107 Shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lessened its position in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) by 22.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 163,735 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after selling 47,107 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Louisiana-Pacific were worth $12,829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LPX. FMR LLC grew its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 256.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 459,499 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $11,203,000 after acquiring an additional 330,547 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 95.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,448,960 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $87,358,000 after acquiring an additional 707,350 shares during the period. Commerce Bank acquired a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific in the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 21.5% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,704 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after buying an additional 2,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 88.8% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,176 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 3,376 shares during the last quarter. 94.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on LPX. TD Securities lifted their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Louisiana-Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $59.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Louisiana-Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 29th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Louisiana-Pacific in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Louisiana-Pacific has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.25.
Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The building manufacturing company reported $5.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.63 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 105.01% and a net margin of 31.62%. The business’s revenue was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.01 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 14.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Louisiana-Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 5.31%.
In other Louisiana-Pacific news, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 7,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.02, for a total value of $572,777.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,522 shares in the company, valued at $2,364,780.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.
Louisiana-Pacific Company Profile (Get Rating)
Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through four segments: Siding; Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products (EWP); and South America.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Louisiana-Pacific (LPX)
- Now’s The Time To Buy Disney (NYSE: DIS)
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- Target Follows Walmart Lower In A Downward Spiral Of Inflation
- Take-Two Interactive (NASDAQ: TTWO) Moves Back From The Brink
- The Weber, Inc Growth Story Goes Up In Smoke
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Louisiana-Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Louisiana-Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.