Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Sells 47,107 Shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lessened its position in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) by 22.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 163,735 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after selling 47,107 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Louisiana-Pacific were worth $12,829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LPX. FMR LLC grew its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 256.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 459,499 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $11,203,000 after acquiring an additional 330,547 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 95.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,448,960 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $87,358,000 after acquiring an additional 707,350 shares during the period. Commerce Bank acquired a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific in the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 21.5% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,704 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after buying an additional 2,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 88.8% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,176 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 3,376 shares during the last quarter. 94.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LPX. TD Securities lifted their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Louisiana-Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $59.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Louisiana-Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 29th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Louisiana-Pacific in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Louisiana-Pacific has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.25.

LPX stock opened at $71.25 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $50.12 and a 1-year high of $79.77. The stock has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.53.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The building manufacturing company reported $5.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.63 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 105.01% and a net margin of 31.62%. The business’s revenue was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.01 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 14.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Louisiana-Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 5.31%.

In other Louisiana-Pacific news, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 7,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.02, for a total value of $572,777.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,522 shares in the company, valued at $2,364,780.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through four segments: Siding; Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products (EWP); and South America.

