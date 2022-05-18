Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Takes Position in Inhibrx, Inc. (NASDAQ:INBX)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. purchased a new stake in Inhibrx, Inc. (NASDAQ:INBX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 375,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,390,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. owned approximately 0.99% of Inhibrx as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inhibrx in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Inhibrx by 103.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Inhibrx by 125.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inhibrx in the 4th quarter valued at about $154,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Inhibrx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Inhibrx in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Inhibrx from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Inhibrx in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock.

NASDAQ:INBX opened at $14.29 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $557.88 million, a PE ratio of -5.86 and a beta of 3.06. Inhibrx, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.46 and a twelve month high of $47.90. The company has a current ratio of 7.48, a quick ratio of 7.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.03.

Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 million. Inhibrx had a negative return on equity of 246.26% and a negative net margin of 1,289.14%. As a group, analysts expect that Inhibrx, Inc. will post -2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Inhibrx

Inhibrx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing a pipeline of novel biologic therapeutic candidates. The company's therapeutic candidates include INBRX-109, a tetravalent agonist of death receptor 5, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat cancers, such as chondrosarcoma, mesothelioma, and pancreatic adenocarcinoma; INBRX-105, a tetravalent conditional agonist of programmed death-ligand 1 and a conditional agonist of 4-1BB that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with locally advanced or metastatic solid tumors; and INBRX-101, an alpha-1 antitrypsin (AAT)-Fc fusion protein therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for use in the treatment of patients with AAT deficiency.

