Canoe EIT Income Fund (OTCMKTS:ENDTF) Announces Dividend of $0.08

Canoe EIT Income Fund (OTCMKTS:ENDTF – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Saturday, May 14th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.0771 per share on Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th.
Shares of Canoe EIT Income Fund stock opened at C$10.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.91, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$11.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$10.59. Canoe EIT Income Fund has a twelve month low of C$9.34 and a twelve month high of C$11.89. The firm has a market cap of C$1.29 billion and a P/E ratio of -15.86.
Canoe EIT Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
