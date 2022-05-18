Canoe EIT Income Fund (OTCMKTS:ENDTF) Announces Dividend of $0.08

Canoe EIT Income Fund (OTCMKTS:ENDTF – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Saturday, May 14th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.0771 per share on Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th.

Shares of Canoe EIT Income Fund stock opened at C$10.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.91, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$11.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$10.59. Canoe EIT Income Fund has a twelve month low of C$9.34 and a twelve month high of C$11.89. The firm has a market cap of C$1.29 billion and a P/E ratio of -15.86.

Canoe EIT Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

Canoe EIT Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced fund launched and managed by Canoe Financial LP. It is co-managed by Haber Trilix Advisors, LP. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of Canada and the United States. Its equity portion seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

