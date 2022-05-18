Cantor Fitzgerald Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX)

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Rating) – Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, May 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C. Duncan now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of $0.65 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.71.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02). Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 23.95% and a net margin of 29.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $8.75 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Catalyst Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:CPRX opened at $7.17 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.19. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $4.81 and a 12 month high of $8.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $736.93 million, a P/E ratio of 17.07 and a beta of 1.29.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 768.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,878 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 4,316 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 84.3% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,932 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 2,713 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $62,000. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $57,000. 64.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, an amifampridine phosphate tablets for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS); and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

