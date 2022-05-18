Canuc Resources (CVE:CDA) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.09

Canuc Resources Co. (CVE:CDA – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.10, with a volume of 27826 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.
The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.11 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of C$11.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.17. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03.
About Canuc Resources (CVE:CDA)
Featured Articles
- The Weber, Inc Growth Story Goes Up In Smoke
- Roku Stock is Repricing and Resetting Itself
- The Institutions Are Capping Gains In Take-Two Interactive
- Walmart’s “Everyday Low Prices” Gets Burned By Inflation
- VMWare Inc: Strong Revenues and Excellent Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Canuc Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canuc Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.