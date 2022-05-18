Capital Fund Management S.A. Acquires 55,846 Shares of FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL)

Capital Fund Management S.A. raised its holdings in FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL – Get Rating) by 56.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 155,046 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,846 shares during the quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A.’s holdings in FuelCell Energy were worth $806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of FuelCell Energy during the third quarter worth $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of FuelCell Energy during the third quarter worth $44,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of FuelCell Energy by 21.3% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,131 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428 shares during the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of FuelCell Energy during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FuelCell Energy during the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FuelCell Energy stock opened at $3.73 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.89, a current ratio of 6.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. FuelCell Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.87 and a 12 month high of $12.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.04.

FuelCell Energy ( NASDAQ:FCEL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The energy company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). FuelCell Energy had a negative return on equity of 12.95% and a negative net margin of 110.65%. The business had revenue of $31.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 113.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that FuelCell Energy, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FCEL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on FuelCell Energy from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded FuelCell Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, FuelCell Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.67.

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and services stationary fuel cell power plants for distributed baseload power generation. It offers SureSource1500, a 1.4-megawatt (MW) platform; SureSource 3000, a 2.8 MW platform; SureSource 4000, a 3.7 MW platform; SureSource 250, a 250- kilowatt (kW) platform; SureSource 400, a 400-kW platform; and SureSource Hydrogen, a 2.3 MW platform that is designed to produce up to 1,200 kilograms of hydrogen per day for multi-megawatt utility, microgrid, and distributed hydrogen applications, as well as on-site heat and chilling applications.

