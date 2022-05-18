Capital Fund Management S.A. Buys 26,732 Shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Capital Fund Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) by 113.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,199 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,732 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A.’s holdings in EQT were worth $1,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EQT. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in EQT in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in EQT in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in EQT by 117.1% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,511 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in EQT in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its stake in EQT by 1,602.0% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 2,502 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 2,355 shares in the last quarter. 90.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get EQT alerts:

Shares of EQT opened at $42.47 on Wednesday. EQT Co. has a 1-year low of $15.71 and a 1-year high of $45.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.90.

EQT ( NYSE:EQT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.18). During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that EQT Co. will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 10th. EQT’s payout ratio is -6.05%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on EQT shares. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of EQT in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of EQT from $35.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of EQT from $30.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of EQT in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of EQT from $33.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.09.

About EQT (Get Rating)

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), including ethane, propane, isobutane, butane, and natural gasoline. As of December 31, 2021, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.7 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for EQT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.