Capital Fund Management S.A. Buys Shares of 117,305 Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB)

Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new stake in Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 117,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $635,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ACB. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis during the fourth quarter worth $3,465,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 482.1% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 374,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,594,000 after acquiring an additional 310,478 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 121.4% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 191,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 105,206 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis during the third quarter worth $609,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis during the first quarter worth $768,000. 15.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ACB opened at $3.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 4.92 and a quick ratio of 3.70. Aurora Cannabis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.20 and a fifty-two week high of $10.64. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.73.

ACB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. CIBC cut their price objective on Aurora Cannabis from C$6.50 to C$3.75 in a research report on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on Aurora Cannabis from C$7.60 to C$3.90 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aurora Cannabis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.74.

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces, distributes, and sells cannabis and cannabis derivative products in Canada and internationally. It also engages in facility engineering and design, cannabis breeding, research, production, derivatives, product development, wholesale, and retail distribution activities. The company produces various strains of dried cannabis, cannabis oil and capsules, and topical kits for medical patients.

