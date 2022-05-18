Capital Fund Management S.A. Reduces Holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Capital Fund Management S.A. decreased its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating) by 16.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,607 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A.’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GLPI. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,189,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,867,000 after purchasing an additional 10,770 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 35,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 7,414 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 17,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 2,560 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 48.3% during the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 123,514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,010,000 after purchasing an additional 40,200 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 62.1% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 21,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 8,422 shares during the period. 91.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Gaming and Leisure Properties alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GLPI. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $56.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Thursday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gaming and Leisure Properties has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.55.

In related news, EVP Brandon John Moore sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.21, for a total transaction of $144,630.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 191,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,255,982.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Barry F. Schwartz acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $44.77 per share, for a total transaction of $111,925.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 5.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock opened at $45.34 on Wednesday. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.81 and a 1 year high of $51.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $11.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.61, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.76.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.37). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 42.79%. The business had revenue of $315.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.705 per share. This is an increase from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 125.45%.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile (Get Rating)

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.