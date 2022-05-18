Capital Fund Management S.A. Reduces Stock Position in CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK)

Capital Fund Management S.A. lessened its position in shares of CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK – Get Rating) by 23.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,844 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,264 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A.’s holdings in CDK Global were worth $578,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in CDK Global by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 30,112 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in CDK Global by 44.2% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 923 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in CDK Global by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 14,320 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its holdings in CDK Global by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 6,180 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in CDK Global by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 49,580 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,110,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the period. 92.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CDK shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CDK Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CDK Global in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of CDK Global from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Barrington Research lowered shares of CDK Global from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CDK Global currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.50.

Shares of CDK Global stock opened at $54.18 on Wednesday. CDK Global, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.53 and a 52-week high of $54.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.92 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.68 and a 200-day moving average of $45.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.25.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. CDK Global had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 67.84%. The company had revenue of $459.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $457.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CDK Global, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CDK Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated data and technology solutions to the automotive, heavy truck, recreation, and heavy equipment industries in the United States and internationally. It offers subscription-based software and technology solutions to automotive retailers, as well as to retailers and manufacturers of heavy trucks, construction and agricultural equipment, motorcycles, boats, and other marine and recreational vehicles.

