Capstone Copper (OTCMKTS:CSCCF) PT Lowered to C$8.00 at CIBC

Capstone Copper (OTCMKTS:CSCCF – Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at CIBC from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

CSCCF has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Capstone Copper from C$8.00 to C$7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Capstone Copper from C$8.00 to C$7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Capstone Copper from C$9.00 to C$9.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Get Capstone Copper alerts:

CSCCF stock traded up 0.18 on Wednesday, reaching 3.90. 20,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,172. Capstone Copper has a twelve month low of 3.30 and a twelve month high of 6.00.

Capstone Copper Corp. operates as a copper mining company with focus on the Americas. It owns and operates the Pinto Valley copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; the Cozamin copper-silver mine located in Zacatecas, Mexico; the Mantos Blancos copper-silver mine located in the Antofagasta region, Chile; and 70% of the Mantoverde copper-gold mine located in the Atacama region, Chile.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Capstone Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capstone Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.