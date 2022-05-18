Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) Sees Large Volume Increase

Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 14,764 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 412,404 shares.The stock last traded at $257.61 and had previously closed at $249.71.

CSL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $260.00 to $290.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $285.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $306.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $300.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $295.86.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $247.66 and its 200 day moving average is $238.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market cap of $13.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.99.

Carlisle Companies ( NYSE:CSL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The conglomerate reported $4.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $1.72. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 25.49% and a net margin of 10.49%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Research analysts expect that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 15.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is 20.36%.

In other news, VP Douglas Charles Taylor sold 13,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.73, for a total transaction of $3,080,991.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSL. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 103.1% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 132 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Carlisle Companies during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.68% of the company’s stock.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, and Carlisle Fluid Technologies.

