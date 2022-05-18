Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $1,000.75.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CABGY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Carlsberg A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Carlsberg A/S from 900.00 to 925.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carlsberg A/S from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Carlsberg A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Carlsberg A/S from 1,100.00 to 1,130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th.

Shares of OTCMKTS CABGY traded down $1.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.81. 123,853 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 245,132. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.56 and its 200 day moving average is $29.72. Carlsberg A/S has a one year low of $22.57 and a one year high of $38.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $0.4875 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.05%.

Carlsberg A/S Company Profile (Get Rating)

Carlsberg A/S produces and sells beer and other beverage products in Denmark. It offers core, and craft and specialty beers; and alcohol-free brews. The company provides its products primarily under the Carlsberg, Tuborg, Feldschlösschen, Baltika, Chongqing, 1664 Blanc, Grimbergen, Ringnes, and Somersby brand names.

