Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) Trading 8.1% Higher

Shares of Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA – Get Rating) traded up 8.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $21.17 and last traded at $20.80. 13,981 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,799,905 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.24.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Univest Sec initiated coverage on shares of Cassava Sciences in a research report on Monday, April 4th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Cassava Sciences from $72.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.25.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.48 and its 200 day moving average is $41.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $912.24 million, a PE ratio of -19.62 and a beta of 0.93.

Cassava Sciences ( NASDAQ:SAVA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.02). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cassava Sciences, Inc. will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cassava Sciences in the third quarter worth $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Cassava Sciences by 79.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Cassava Sciences by 59.6% during the 3rd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Cassava Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cassava Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. 34.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cassava Sciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:SAVA)

Cassava Sciences, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for neurodegenerative diseases. Its lead therapeutic product candidate is simufilam, a small molecule drug, which is completed Phase 2b clinical trial; and investigational diagnostic product candidate is SavaDx, a blood-based biomarker/diagnostic to detect Alzheimer's disease.

