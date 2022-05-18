Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $241.20.

CAT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Caterpillar from $241.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Caterpillar from $275.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Tigress Financial raised their price target on Caterpillar from $270.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Caterpillar in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Caterpillar from $250.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

In related news, Director David Maclennan purchased 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $219.82 per share, with a total value of $131,892.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $545,153.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 674 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.11, for a total transaction of $136,896.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,850 shares of company stock valued at $11,087,916 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CAT. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its stake in Caterpillar by 322.6% in the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in Caterpillar in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. 67.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CAT traded up $5.90 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $213.09. 2,266,353 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,722,215. Caterpillar has a one year low of $179.67 and a one year high of $246.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $217.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $209.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.86, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.28. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 35.10% and a net margin of 12.33%. The company had revenue of $13.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.87 EPS. Caterpillar’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Caterpillar will post 12.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, April 25th will be given a $1.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 22nd. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.22%.

About Caterpillar (Get Rating)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.