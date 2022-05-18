CEL-SCI Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

CEL-SCI Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,420,000 shares, a growth of 27.6% from the April 15th total of 7,380,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,770,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.3 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in CEL-SCI by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in CEL-SCI by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 24,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of CEL-SCI by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 55,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 2,935 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of CEL-SCI by 23.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 3,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of CEL-SCI by 106.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 4,136 shares during the last quarter. 37.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CVM traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $3.06. 460,944 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,433,388. The company has a current ratio of 11.50, a quick ratio of 10.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $132.42 million, a P/E ratio of -3.29 and a beta of 2.10. CEL-SCI has a one year low of $2.49 and a one year high of $27.28.

CEL-SCI ( NYSEAMERICAN:CVM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.07). Equities research analysts forecast that CEL-SCI will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CEL-SCI Corporation engages in the research and development of immunotherapy for the treatment of cancer and infectious diseases. The company's lead investigational immunotherapy is Multikine, which is under phase III clinical trial for the treatment of head and neck cancer. Its Ligand Epitope Antigen Presentation System (LEAPS), a pre-clinical patented T-cell modulation process that stimulates the human immune system to fight bacterial, viral, and parasitic infections, as well as autoimmune diseases, allergies, transplantation rejections, and cancer.

