Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eighteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $187.50.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CE shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Celanese from $165.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Celanese from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Piper Sandler cut shares of Celanese from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Celanese from $198.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st.

Shares of Celanese stock traded up $10.83 on Tuesday, hitting $155.51. 1,724,663 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 985,493. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $16.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.18. Celanese has a 12-month low of $132.26 and a 12-month high of $176.50.

Celanese ( NYSE:CE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $5.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.48 by $1.06. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 22.31% and a return on equity of 50.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.46 EPS. Analysts predict that Celanese will post 17.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 28th were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 27th. Celanese’s payout ratio is 14.52%.

In related news, SVP Thomas Francis Kelly bought 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $141.74 per share, with a total value of $255,132.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Celanese by 92.6% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Celanese during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Celanese during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Celanese by 830.0% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 186 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its stake in Celanese by 115.4% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 93.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

