Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC) Given New $20.00 Price Target at Craig Hallum

Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Craig Hallum from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a na rating on the stock.

CELC opened at $5.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 34.06 and a current ratio of 34.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.16. Celcuity has a 1-year low of $4.81 and a 1-year high of $33.01.

Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.05). During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.25) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Celcuity will post -2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commodore Capital LP grew its position in Celcuity by 5.7% during the third quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 920,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,568,000 after buying an additional 49,497 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Celcuity by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 460,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,073,000 after purchasing an additional 27,875 shares during the period. Gagnon Securities LLC boosted its position in Celcuity by 1.5% during the first quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 311,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,908,000 after purchasing an additional 4,632 shares during the period. Stonepine Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Celcuity by 34.6% during the third quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 294,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,304,000 after purchasing an additional 75,741 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Celcuity by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 217,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,863,000 after purchasing an additional 16,085 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.30% of the company’s stock.

Celcuity Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of molecularly targeted therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's CELsignia diagnostic platform uses a patient's living tumor cells to identify the specific abnormal cellular process driving a patient's cancer and the related targeted therapy for the treatment.

