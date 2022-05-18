Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC) Given New $20.00 Price Target at Craig Hallum

Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Craig Hallum from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a na rating on the stock.
CELC opened at $5.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 34.06 and a current ratio of 34.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.16. Celcuity has a 1-year low of $4.81 and a 1-year high of $33.01.
Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.05). During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.25) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Celcuity will post -2.84 earnings per share for the current year.
About Celcuity (Get Rating)
Celcuity Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of molecularly targeted therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's CELsignia diagnostic platform uses a patient's living tumor cells to identify the specific abnormal cellular process driving a patient's cancer and the related targeted therapy for the treatment.
