Centamin (OTCMKTS:CELTF) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Centamin (OTCMKTS:CELTF – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Centamin plc is a mineral exploration development and mining company. It engages in the exploration, mining and development of mineral properties primarily in Egypt, Ethiopia, the United Kingdom and Australia. The company’s current projects include Sukari old Mines and focuses on the Arabian-Nubian Shield. Centamin plc is headquartered in Saint Helier, Jersey. “

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CELTF. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on Centamin from GBX 112 ($1.38) to GBX 108 ($1.33) in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Centamin in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.25.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CELTF remained flat at $$1.03 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,903. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.23. Centamin has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $1.76.

Centamin plc engages in the exploration, mining, and development of precious metals in Egypt, Burkina Faso, Côte d'Ivoire, Jersey, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company explores for gold deposits. Its principal asset is the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of approximately 160 square kilometers located in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.

