Central Securities (NYSEAMERICAN:CET) Hits New 12-Month Low at $37.06

Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $37.06 and last traded at $37.06, with a volume of 259 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $38.04.

Get Central Securities alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CET. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Central Securities by 63.4% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Central Securities in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in Central Securities during the fourth quarter worth $209,000. Stolper Co acquired a new position in Central Securities during the fourth quarter worth $210,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Central Securities during the fourth quarter worth $245,000. 9.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Central Securities (NYSEAMERICAN:CET)

Central Securities Corp. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It also invests on bonds, convertible bonds, preferred stocks, convertible preferred stocks, warrants, options real estate, or short-term obligations of governments, banks and corporations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Central Securities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Securities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.