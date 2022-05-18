Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC) Announces Earnings Results

Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.22), MarketWatch Earnings reports.
IPSC opened at $9.08 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.24. The company has a quick ratio of 14.57, a current ratio of 14.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Century Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $7.32 and a 1 year high of $32.90.
A number of analysts have commented on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Century Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Century Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Century Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Century Therapeutics from $38.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Century Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.
Century Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Century Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops transformative allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of solid tumor and hematological malignancies. The company's lead product candidate is CNTY-101, an allogeneic, induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs)-derived chimeric antigen receptors (CAR)-iNK cell therapy targeting CD19 for relapsed, refractory B-cell lymphoma.
