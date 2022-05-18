Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC) Announces Earnings Results

Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.22), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

IPSC opened at $9.08 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.24. The company has a quick ratio of 14.57, a current ratio of 14.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Century Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $7.32 and a 1 year high of $32.90.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Century Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Century Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Century Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Century Therapeutics from $38.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Century Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of IPSC. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Century Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Century Therapeutics by 254.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 3,399 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Century Therapeutics by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 2,328 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Century Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $153,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Century Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $161,000. 57.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Century Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops transformative allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of solid tumor and hematological malignancies. The company's lead product candidate is CNTY-101, an allogeneic, induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs)-derived chimeric antigen receptors (CAR)-iNK cell therapy targeting CD19 for relapsed, refractory B-cell lymphoma.

