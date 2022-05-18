Chakana Copper (CVE:PERU) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.12

Chakana Copper Corp. (CVE:PERU – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12, with a volume of 29496 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$13.37 million and a PE ratio of -1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 4.19 and a quick ratio of 3.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.24.

Chakana Copper Company Profile

Chakana Copper Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It holds an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Soledad project, a copper, gold, and silver project located in Central Peru. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

