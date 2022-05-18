Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. Decreases Stake in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK)

Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lowered its stake in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,326 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,816 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF were worth $3,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF during the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 6.7% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter.

PSK stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.14. 127,396 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 242,070. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.97. SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF has a 1-year low of $34.43 and a 1-year high of $44.26.

SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the total return of the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Securities Aggregate Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of non-convertible preferred stock and securities that are functionally equivalent to preferred stock, including, but not limited to, depositary preferred securities, perpetual subordinated debt and certain securities issued by banks and other financial institutions that are eligible for capital treatment with respect to such instruments akin to that received for issuance of straight preferred stock.

