Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. Grows Holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,559,741 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,066,179 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF comprises about 3.8% of Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Schwab International Equity ETF worth $2,431,697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $3,813,000. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC now owns 845,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,876,000 after purchasing an additional 47,255 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 110,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,277,000 after purchasing an additional 14,397 shares in the last quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 2,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Premier Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $266,000.

Shares of SCHF traded down $0.84 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $33.23. 7,671,748 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,854,708. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.30. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $32.21 and a 52 week high of $40.92.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

