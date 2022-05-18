Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. Grows Position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,797,512 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 748,098 shares during the quarter. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF comprises 1.1% of Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. owned about 19.17% of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $718,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 50.6% in the 3rd quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 1,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHR stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.84. The company had a trading volume of 646,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,850,289. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.50. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $51.30 and a 52-week high of $57.75.

