Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. Has $103.60 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT)

Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,532,821 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,539 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. owned approximately 3.84% of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF worth $103,603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MAI Capital Management increased its position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 102.7% during the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 32,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,194,000 after purchasing an additional 16,447 shares in the last quarter. Pecaut & CO. acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,971,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Wealth Network Inc. increased its position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 32,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA USRT traded down $1.87 on Wednesday, hitting $55.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 363,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 320,209. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a 1-year low of $54.67 and a 1-year high of $68.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $62.74 and its 200 day moving average is $63.33.

