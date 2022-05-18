Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. Has $460.12 Million Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,035,849 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 282,632 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up 0.7% of Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. owned about 0.91% of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF worth $460,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $8,592,000. MAI Capital Management increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 415.6% in the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 36,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,180,000 after purchasing an additional 29,174 shares in the last quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 47,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,652,000 after purchasing an additional 2,582 shares in the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 81,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,417,000 after purchasing an additional 3,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 305,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,024,000 after purchasing an additional 4,626 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

VB traded down $6.92 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $185.53. The company had a trading volume of 1,043,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 981,846. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $178.19 and a 52 week high of $241.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $203.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $213.75.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.