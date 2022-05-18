Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. Raises Stake in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHJ)

Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHJ – Get Rating) by 49.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,011 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,660 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF were worth $708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SCHJ. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $10,873,000. FLC Capital Advisors grew its stake in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 64.2% during the fourth quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 160,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,105,000 after acquiring an additional 62,711 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $7,831,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 91,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,636,000 after acquiring an additional 4,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kaizen Financial Strategies grew its stake in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies now owns 83,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,242,000 after acquiring an additional 7,439 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of SCHJ stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $47.74. 38,356 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 109,966. Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $47.63 and a 1 year high of $51.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $48.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.47.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHJ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.