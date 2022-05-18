Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. Sells 2,410 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 39.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,683 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,410 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 10.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,534,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,676,305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,337,520 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 17,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,965,000 after buying an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $246,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.3% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 538,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,829,000 after acquiring an additional 22,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 10.1% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,028,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,201,000 after acquiring an additional 555,170 shares during the last quarter. 82.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of AGG traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $102.59. 6,093,713 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,050,461. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $104.88 and its 200-day moving average is $109.92. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $101.47 and a 1 year high of $116.83.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.