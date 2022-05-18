ChatCoin (CHAT) Market Cap Reaches $438,363.54

ChatCoin (CHAT) traded up 13.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 17th. In the last seven days, ChatCoin has traded up 17.4% against the dollar. ChatCoin has a total market cap of $438,363.54 and approximately $344,326.00 worth of ChatCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ChatCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30,498.22 or 1.00145816 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.61 or 0.00038113 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000850 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001671 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00015679 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001389 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003283 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001023 BTC.

About ChatCoin

ChatCoin (CHAT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 7th, 2017. ChatCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 690,000,640 coins. The official website for ChatCoin is www.openchat.co

According to CryptoCompare, “OpenChat is a blockchain-based payment platform. It allows users to trade (buy/sell), store and monitor their digital assets as well as to access the platform blockchain-based chat protocol named BIMP, which will provide users with the features to communicate between them in a tokenized ecosystem. The CHAT token is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency. It is the platform native token that will allow users to exchange value, it can also be used to purchase available goods and services. “

ChatCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChatCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ChatCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ChatCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

