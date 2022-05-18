ChatCoin (CHAT) Price Up 57.2% This Week

ChatCoin (CHAT) traded down 17.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 18th. One ChatCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ChatCoin has a total market cap of $395,579.49 and approximately $46,648.00 worth of ChatCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ChatCoin has traded up 57.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,015.78 or 0.99888347 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.33 or 0.00035558 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000899 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001608 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00015157 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000072 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003442 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001341 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000982 BTC.

ChatCoin Profile

ChatCoin (CRYPTO:CHAT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 7th, 2017. ChatCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 690,000,640 coins. ChatCoin’s official website is www.openchat.co

According to CryptoCompare, “OpenChat is a blockchain-based payment platform. It allows users to trade (buy/sell), store and monitor their digital assets as well as to access the platform blockchain-based chat protocol named BIMP, which will provide users with the features to communicate between them in a tokenized ecosystem. The CHAT token is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency. It is the platform native token that will allow users to exchange value, it can also be used to purchase available goods and services. “

Buying and Selling ChatCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChatCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ChatCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ChatCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

