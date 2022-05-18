Checkmate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CMPI) vs. MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX) Head to Head Analysis

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CMPI – Get Rating) and MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, profitability and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Checkmate Pharmaceuticals and MeiraGTx’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Checkmate Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$61.40 million ($2.92) -3.58 MeiraGTx $37.70 million 9.59 -$79.56 million ($1.97) -4.11

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals has higher earnings, but lower revenue than MeiraGTx. MeiraGTx is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals has a beta of -4.86, indicating that its stock price is 586% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MeiraGTx has a beta of 1.83, indicating that its stock price is 83% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Checkmate Pharmaceuticals and MeiraGTx, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Checkmate Pharmaceuticals 0 1 1 0 2.50 MeiraGTx 0 0 2 0 3.00

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus price target of $8.00, indicating a potential downside of 23.44%. MeiraGTx has a consensus price target of $30.00, indicating a potential upside of 270.83%. Given MeiraGTx’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe MeiraGTx is more favorable than Checkmate Pharmaceuticals.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

74.6% of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.7% of MeiraGTx shares are held by institutional investors. 6.3% of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.3% of MeiraGTx shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Checkmate Pharmaceuticals and MeiraGTx’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Checkmate Pharmaceuticals N/A -83.92% -74.99% MeiraGTx -224.55% -47.01% -28.11%

Summary

MeiraGTx beats Checkmate Pharmaceuticals on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. It develops CMP-001, which is in phase II clinical trial in combination with pembrolizumab to treat patients with PD-1 refractory melanoma; combination with nivolumab to treat patients with PD-1 naïve neoadjuvant melanoma; and treatment in patients with PD-1 refractory melanoma. Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has strategic alliances with Merck KGaA and Pfizer. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

MeiraGTx Company Profile (Get Rating)

MeiraGTx Holdings plc, a clinical stage gene therapy company, focusing on developing treatments for patients with serious diseases. The company develops various therapies for ocular diseases, including inherited blindness, as well as Xerostomia following radiation treatment for head and neck cancers; degenerative diseases; neurodegenerative diseases, such as amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; and Parkinson's diseases. Its programs in clinical development include Phase 1/2 clinical stage programs in Achromatopsia, X-Linked Retinitis Pigmentosa, RPE65-deficiency, and radiation-induced Xerostomia, as well as Parkinson's program. The company also focuses on initiating a clinical program in xerostomia related to Sjogren's syndrome and have preclinical programs in neurodegenerative diseases. It has a research collaboration agreement with Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to develop regulatable gene therapy treatment using the company's proprietary riboswitch technology. MeiraGTx Holdings plc was incorporated in 2015 and is based in New York, New York.

