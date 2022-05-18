Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. Sells 39,773 Shares

Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 39,773 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.99, for a total value of $6,920,104.27. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,997,942.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of CVX stock traded down $5.97 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $168.06. The stock had a trading volume of 13,085,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,299,552. The business’s fifty day moving average is $165.26 and its 200-day moving average is $139.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $330.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.09. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $92.86 and a 1-year high of $175.65.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $54.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.96 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 17.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.38%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clarity Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 2.2% in the first quarter. Clarity Financial LLC now owns 2,790 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 3.4% in the first quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 1,895 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 0.9% in the first quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 7,306 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 0.3% in the first quarter. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC now owns 20,229 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,294,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, John G Ullman & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.1% in the first quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 6,002 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $977,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 65.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Chevron from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on Chevron from $124.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. UBS Group boosted their price target on Chevron from $150.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $169.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Chevron from $154.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chevron presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.43.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

