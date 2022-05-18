Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Stock Holdings Reduced by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lowered its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,324,477 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 21,962 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Chevron were worth $155,427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CVX. Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its holdings in Chevron by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 352 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC increased its holdings in Chevron by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 4,281 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,543 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Holderness Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 11,166 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nadler Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,089 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Chevron from $166.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Bank of America raised their price objective on Chevron from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Chevron from $186.00 to $181.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Chevron in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Chevron from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.43.

In related news, EVP Mark A. Nelson sold 117,400 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total value of $18,721,778.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,662.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 59,700 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.19, for a total transaction of $9,981,243.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 830 shares in the company, valued at $138,767.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 421,815 shares of company stock valued at $67,377,185. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE CVX traded up $1.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $174.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,647,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,322,908. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.43. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $92.86 and a fifty-two week high of $175.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $165.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.75. The company has a market cap of $341.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.09.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by ($0.08). Chevron had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The business had revenue of $54.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 69.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 17.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 53.38%.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

