Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) Trading Down 9.9%

Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS – Get Rating) traded down 9.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $4.63 and last traded at $4.66. 78,821 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 2,173,760 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.17.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Chico’s FAS from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Chico’s FAS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chico’s FAS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.58.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $570.64 million, a P/E ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.09.

Chico’s FAS ( NYSE:CHS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $496.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $498.00 million. Chico’s FAS had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 25.89%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.36) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Chico’s FAS, Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Bonnie R. Brooks sold 200,000 shares of Chico’s FAS stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.28, for a total value of $856,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHS. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Chico’s FAS by 21.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 408,044 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after buying an additional 73,069 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Chico’s FAS by 191.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,258 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 6,738 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Chico’s FAS during the third quarter valued at $54,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Chico’s FAS by 43.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,235 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 6,400 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Chico’s FAS during the third quarter valued at $64,000. 80.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of women's private branded casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories. It operates under the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM)and Soma brands. The Chico's brand primarily sells private branded clothing focusing on women with moderate to high household income levels.

