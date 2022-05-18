Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday after StockNews.com downgraded the stock from a buy rating to a hold rating. The stock had previously closed at $48.25, but opened at $45.86. Children’s Place shares last traded at $44.04, with a volume of 3,462 shares.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Children’s Place from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. B. Riley dropped their target price on Children’s Place from $105.00 to $84.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on Children’s Place from $130.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Children’s Place from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Children’s Place from $85.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Children’s Place has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.43.

In other news, Director John E. Bachman purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $48.83 per share, with a total value of $122,075.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PLCE. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Children’s Place by 266.6% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 695,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,372,000 after acquiring an additional 506,079 shares in the last quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Children’s Place during the fourth quarter valued at about $14,225,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Children’s Place by 816.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 200,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,918,000 after purchasing an additional 178,847 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Children’s Place by 125.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,634,000 after purchasing an additional 163,048 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Children’s Place during the fourth quarter valued at about $7,778,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.58% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $597.45 million, a P/E ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.71.

Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $3.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.20. Children’s Place had a return on equity of 104.74% and a net margin of 9.77%. The business had revenue of $507.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $537.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. Children’s Place’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that The Children’s Place, Inc. will post 11.39 EPS for the current year.

About Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE)

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates in two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, Baby Place, Gymboree, and Sugar & Jade brand names.

