Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Monday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Chimerix had a negative net margin of 8,753.71% and a negative return on equity of 84.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS.
CMRX stock opened at $1.75 on Wednesday. Chimerix has a 1-year low of $1.57 and a 1-year high of $9.29. The firm has a market cap of $153.02 million, a PE ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.51.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Maxim Group dropped their price target on shares of Chimerix to $6.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com downgraded Chimerix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 16th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Chimerix from $24.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Chimerix in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chimerix from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chimerix presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.55.
Chimerix Company Profile (Get Rating)
Chimerix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines to enhance the lives of patients living with serious diseases. The company's approved product is TEMBEXA (brincidofovir), a lipid conjugate through inhibition of viral DNA synthesis that is developed as a medical countermeasure for smallpox.
