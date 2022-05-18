China Minsheng Banking Corp., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CMAKY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

China Minsheng Banking Corp., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CMAKY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a growth of 20.7% from the April 15th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.0 days.

China Minsheng Banking stock remained flat at $$3.59 during trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 20 shares, compared to its average volume of 190. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.88. China Minsheng Banking has a 1-year low of $3.30 and a 1-year high of $5.49.

China Minsheng Banking Corp., Ltd. provides various financial products and services to individuals, small and micro-enterprises, corporate customers, government agencies, and financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, and Others segments.

