Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $1,240.02

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1,240.02 and last traded at $1,249.85, with a volume of 13048 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $1,322.06.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,950.00 to $1,830.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,900.00 to $1,926.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,696.00 to $1,724.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,710.00 to $1,530.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,948.82.

The stock has a market capitalization of $35.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1,499.34 and its 200 day moving average is $1,571.72.

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The restaurant operator reported $5.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.63 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 32.88%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.36 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 31.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Marissa Andrada sold 1,456 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,480.76, for a total value of $2,155,986.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $449,935,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter worth about $418,668,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,969,178 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,442,615,000 after purchasing an additional 173,771 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1,388.3% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 165,070 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $261,281,000 after acquiring an additional 153,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the first quarter valued at about $81,000. 89.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of February 15, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,000 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

